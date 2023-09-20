‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Andrew Sachs’ granddaughter recalls ‘shame’ after prank call

Georgina Baillie says she is “lucky to be alive” as she recalled her “shame” in light Sachs-gate and her relationship with Russell Brand.

Ms Baillie’s grandfather Andrew Sachs, was prank-called by Brand in 2008 and told his granddaughter had slept with the comic.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 4, Ms Baillie said: “It was a very very dark time. I was full of shame and self-hatred. Victim blaming was the main consequence. I just fell into a booze and drugs lifestyle. That was pretty dark. I am lucky to be alive, to be honest.”

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in an investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all allegations.

