Russell Brand’s former PA recalls he was ‘always in his underwear’ around her

Russell Brand's former personal assistant has claimed that he “always only wore his underwear" around her.

Helen Berger, who worked for the comedian in 2006, told Channel 4's Dispatches that Brand's "favourite subject was him."

"I don't think today I would accept a boss only being in his underwear around me," she added.

Ms Berger's claims were aired in the programme, which detailed accusations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse against Brand.

Brand published a video on Friday (15 September) describing the allegations as a "coordinated attack."