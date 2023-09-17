Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh reacts to ‘shocking’ Russell Brand allegations

Irvine Welsh has reacted to allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse against Russell Brand detailed in Channel 4's Dispatches programme on Saturday (16 September).

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, the Trainspotting author said: "He's always been a flamboyant shagger... You can't really condemn anybody or witchhunt them for sexual promiscuity but these are really serious charges."

"You never know what's going on with people... that's the heinous nature of those kind of crimes," he added.

In a video on Friday, the comedian denied the allegations and described accusations as “extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” relating to his “promiscuous” past.