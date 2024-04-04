Rylan Clark discusses representing UK in Eurovision song contest

Rylan Clark has discussed representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 35-year-old, who shot to fame when he appeared on The X Factor but later turned his attention to presenting, appeared on Good Morning Britain today (4 April), to discuss the upcoming singing contest.

Clark, who is part of the UK’s presenting lineup for Eurovision, was asked about singing again and joked: “If we were on our last legs then...”

“You might be the missing ingredient we need,” Charlotte Hawkins told him.

Clark replied: “Listen, I didn’t think 12 years on I would be sat here talking to you on GMB after X Factor, so who knows what might happen.”