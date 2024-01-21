Jacob Elordi jokes about steamy Saltburn scene in SNL monologue

Jacob Elordi joked about a steamy Saltburn scene as he hosted the first Saturday Night Live of 2024.

“You might know me from Saltburn, not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks, “ the 26-year-old star began.

A scene from the movie was then shown to the audience, where Barry Keoghan’s Oliver Quick is naked on top of Felix Catton’s grave.

“Yeah, I was the one in the grave,” Elordi added, to laughter from the audience.

He then went on to apologise to fans who watched the film with their parents.