Sam Thompson was greeted by girlfriend Zara McDermott as he arrived back in London after winning I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former Made in Chelsea star touched down at Heathrow airport on Wednesday 13 December, having won Sunday’s final.

Speaking in the terminal, Thompson admitted that winning the ITV series hasn’t sunk in yet and joked he will miss runner-up Tony Bellew.

“It was my dream, my absolute dream. I had the best time in the world,” he said of his time in the jungle.