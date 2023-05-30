Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield don’t know the names of the crew working on This Morning, Eamonn Holmes has claimed.

It comes after the presenter, 61, admitted that he lied about having an affair with a younger male colleague on the show and resigned from ITV.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, Schofield’s former colleague claimed that people would “avoid” the presenter in the corridors, and that Schofield and Holly Willoughby “don’t know anybody’s names.”

“This is legendary within the production team... how they just don’t care,” Holmes said.

Sign up for our newsletters.