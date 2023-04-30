Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunite for comedic White House dinner speech

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited virtually at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, giving guests a hilarious introduction speech featuring a donkey and a pony.

“I’m very proud of all of you. And it’s not just me and it’s also Lulu and Whisky and my twin brother Danny DeVito, we’re all proud of you!”, theTerminator actor said in the video message.

“I come over here and I’m going to get bit by a horse. That’s the finger, ouch!” DeVito joked, as his former Twins co-star told the pony: “Good girl”.

