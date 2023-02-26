Dilbert creator, Scott Adams, has doubled-down on his remarks about racism that saw his comic strips get dropped by global newspapers.

“When you’re managing your own career, you should be as racist as you need to be to get the advantage”, he said in a follow-up to the original video that saw people online ‘cancel’ him.

In the original clip, the cartoonist described Black people as a “racist hate group”.

A selection of Hearst newspapers, USA Today, and The Plain Dealer are just some of the publications denouncing Adams.

