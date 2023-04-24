Shirley Ballas has addressed rumours of a wage dispute between Strictly Come Dancing judges and the BBC.

On Monday’s Good Morning Britain, host Susanna Reid asked if there was any truth behind the suggestion.

“There was no arguing with the BBC over pay. I want to say, we’re in a living crisis where finances in different homes are very very difficult,” Ballas

“I can honestly say there is no pay rise, there is no argument, it’s just not true... there was no standoff.”

