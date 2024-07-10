Shrek 5 creators tease upcoming sequel featuring original cast

Shrek 5’s creators have teased the upcoming instalment of the beloved film series with a new video.

DreamWorks confirmed the franchise’s original cast including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will return for the next movie which will be released on 1 July 2026.

The film series, which began in 2001, follows the adventures of the famous green ogre (Myers), Donkey (Murphy), and Princess Fiona (Diaz), as well as other recurring stars such as Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) who has his own spin-off movie.

Murphy has previously hinted at more Shrek instalments, telling Collider in June: “We started doing [Shrek 5] months ago.”