Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:23
Shrek 5 creators tease upcoming sequel featuring original cast
Shrek 5’s creators have teased the upcoming instalment of the beloved film series with a new video.
DreamWorks confirmed the franchise’s original cast including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will return for the next movie which will be released on 1 July 2026.
The film series, which began in 2001, follows the adventures of the famous green ogre (Myers), Donkey (Murphy), and Princess Fiona (Diaz), as well as other recurring stars such as Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) who has his own spin-off movie.
Murphy has previously hinted at more Shrek instalments, telling Collider in June: “We started doing [Shrek 5] months ago.”
Up next
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
01:21
Do Americans recognize Keir Starmer?
07:18
Who was the worst Tory PM since 2010?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:12
Biden vows Russia will ‘not prevail’ after Kyiv hospital attack
01:07
Watch: Tourists head to Death Valley to feel record-breaking heat
00:27
Jeremy Corbyn caught on Commons mic before being sworn in as MP
04:44
Sunak gives gracious first speech as leader of opposition in Commons
00:28
Toney shows off ‘no-look’ skills in England camp after netting penalty
00:52
‘Mystic meerkats’ predict result of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final
00:27
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife join Travis Kelce at Eras Tour
01:20
Watch: Djokovic blasts ‘disrespectful’ Wimbledon crowd after Rune win
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47