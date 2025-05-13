Simon Pegg shares daughter's sweet nickname for Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg has shared the sweet nickname his daughter has bestowed upon Tom Cruise, having grown up associating the Mission: Impossible star with a gift he once gave their family.

The Hot Fuzz actor, 55, stars alongside Cruise in the latest instalment of the franchise — The Final Reckoning.

Speaking to Virgin Radio, Pegg revealed that his daughter, whom Cruise has known since she was born, affectionately nicknamed the Ethan Hunt actor “Mr Blanket” after receiving the item as a gift from him.