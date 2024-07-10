Cypress Hill reveal how they made 28-year-old Simpsons joke come true

Cypress Hill have revealed how they made a Simpsons joke about performing with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) come true.

The hip hop legends were portrayed on the long-running US cartoon in a 1996 episode, when the band accidentally booked the orchestra to play with them at "Hullabalooza".

The Simpsons has made several eerily-accurate predictions in its episodes, such as the horse meat scandal and smart watches.

B-Real explained that the idea to collaborate with LSO “always followed" the group.

He added: “After the episode came out, our producer DJ Muggs was like, ‘that might actually be a cool idea, we should probably do that’."