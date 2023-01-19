SNL: Aubrey Plaza makes out with Chloe Fineman in teaser for her hosting debut

Aubrey Plaza is very, very eager to make a splash in her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend.

So much so, in fact, she has been practising her impressions with Chloe Fineman, fine-tuning her slightly "intense" delivery.

This teaser for the episode shows Fineman trying to help Plaza strike the right tone for her delivery before passions overflow.

"I've been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old," Plaza says as she leans in closer to Fineman.

The pair then make out in the studio, which is empty except for a janitor.

