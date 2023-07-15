Snoop Dogg has confessed he accidentally ended up with a pet cockroach for six months after he found one in his house, and couldn't bring himself to kill it.

The rapper sat down for an interview with Nardwuar, when he told the story of the unexpected addition to the family.

"We called him The Gooch and he just kept getting bigger and bigger. I stayed in that apartment for about, like, six-seven months. Cuz grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill", he said.

'We would leave food out for him and everything."