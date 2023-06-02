The cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit the red carpet in London on Thursday, 1 June, for a gala screening of the new film.

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Daniel Kaluuya star in the follow-up to 2018’s critically-acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Speaking from the red carpet, Kaluuya - who plays Spider-Punk in the movie - described his experiences of voice acting.

“It forces me to think outside the box. Sometimes you just get stuck in your own process,” he said.