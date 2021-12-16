Star Trek: Mr Spock’s Vulcan ears donated to Smithsonian Museum

The iconic Vulcan ears of Mr. Spock are set to go on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

The prop, which was made to transform actor Leonard Nimoy into Star Trek's most famous character, were originally taken home the set of The Original Series after filming in 1969.

Nimoy hand-built a display box to keep them safe and following his death, his family have now donated the ears to the Smithsonian.

Star Trek fans will be able to see them when they go on display in Washington DC in autumn 2022.

