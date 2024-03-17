Steve Harley spoke of his inspiration behind the chart-topping hit Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), in a resurfaced clip.

The rock star, who had a hugely successful music career with his band Cockney Rebel, died at his Suffolk home on Sunday (17 March), after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 73.

Harley and Cockney Rebel had a huge hit across Europe with Sebastian from their debut album in 1973, but it was in 1975 that the singer really made his name, when Make Me Smile went to number one in the charts.

In this resurfaced clip from a BBC interview in October 2010, Harley speaks about why the song was so personal to him.