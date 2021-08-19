Publisher Behaviour Interactive has announced that the Stranger Things gang will depart Dead by Daylight on November 17.

All characters and outfits related to the Netflix sci-fi horror series including Nancy, Steve, and the Demogorgon will no longer be available for purchase after November 17.

However, from August 18 until their removal, the Stranger Things characters will be on sale for half price with the outfits for all three will also be discounted until September 8th.

Players of the horror game will no longer have access to the Hawkins National Laboratory Map, which will be removed from the game completely.