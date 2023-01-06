Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came out as gay in a TikTok video shared Thursday (5 January).

The actor, 18, plays Will Byers in Netflix’s hit series – a character who he confirmed was “100 per cent” gay after season four.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” Schnapp captioned his TikTok while lip-syncing to an audio clip of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious”.

