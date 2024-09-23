Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks admitted his favourite part of the show is being in the rehearsal room with partner Jowita Przystal amid romance rumours.

The pair appeared on BBC Two’s Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Monday (23 September) following their first live performance on Saturday’s show.

Wicks told presenter Janette Manrara: “I am loving it, and I didn’t think I would.

“I am loving the whole learning experience and being in the rehearsal room with Jowita is my favourite bit.

“She makes me happy every day.”