Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe admits he is surprised by how good his partner Annabel Croft is on the dancefloor.

Speaking after Croft channeled her inner pop goddess with their Samba to Shakira’s “Whenever Wherever”, he admitted the former tennis star took him by surprise.

Radebe said on Strictly It Takes Two: “I was surprised, she had moments of brilliance in the rehearsal and I said ‘do this’ and she didn’t.

“On Saturday, there was just something in her eyes and I was like ‘This is it’ and after the dance, I was like ‘Oh my goodness’.”