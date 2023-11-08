Strictly dancer defends Bobby and Dianne with ‘controversial’ comment

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell were supported with a “controversial” comment from a former star of the show on Tuesday, 7 November.

Joanne Clifton complimented the Eastenders star’s Argentine tango from last weekend after he and his professional partner faced harsh critique from some of the judges.

The dancer told Fleur East that she thought Brazier “did his job really well” despite Craig Revel Horwood’s suggestion that he did not lead Buswell properly.

“I thought it was an incredible dance and definitely worth loads more than a six,” Clifton added.