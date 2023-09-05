Strictly's Amanda Abbington admits she's 'pathetic' after first day of rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington said she felt “happy, excited and pathetic” following her first day of rehearsals ahead of the show’s launch.

The Sherlock actress, 48, posted a video on her Instagram page, after she returned home from rehearsals with the professionals.

She said: “I’m pathetic. I came home like a little old lady and I looked like a witch, but I am blaming my age and the fact I am premenopausal. It’s nothing to do with the fact that I didn’t really look after myself and pace myself.”