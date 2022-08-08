Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds is “so excited” to be part of the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.

“It’s been so hard to keep the secret...you just want to tell absolutely everyone,” the former swimmer said on Radio 5.

Ms Simmonds added the only person she had shared the news with before the line-up was publicly announced, were her partner, her parents and her sister.

The BBC show revealed today (8 August) that singer Matt Goss was the latest celebrity to take part in the 20th season of the show.

