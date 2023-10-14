Strictly’s Jody Cundy gets his shirt ripped open during salsa performance

Jody Cundy got his shirt ripped off by dance partner Jowita Przystał during their salsa performance on the Week 4 episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

After emerging from behind bright yellow feathers, Przystał wrapped her arms around Cundy and opened his shirt in one swift movement.

The stunt garnered quite the reaction from both the audience and judges.

“If you’re going to rip it open, you’ve got to jiggy with it,” Motsi Mabuse told the pair. “Next time, a little bit more.”

Cundy is a champion athlete who has represented Great Britain at seven Summer Paralympics.