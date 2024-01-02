Craig Revel Horwood reveals ‘secret’ details of Strictly tour

Craig Revel Horwood has shared a "secret" detail about the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Contestants from the 2023 series, including winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, will dance in 30 shows around the country.

Speaking to Lorraine on Tuesday, 2 January, the Strictly judge revealed a detail about the upcoming performances.

"No expense is spared on this particular live tour, we've got huge sets and fantastic costumes," Revel Horwood said before revealing which dance he "cannot wait" to do.