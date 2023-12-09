Annabel Croft had an unfortunate slip-up on the dance floor in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final on Saturday, 9 December.

Dancing the Salsa to Gloria Estefan’s ‘You’ll Be Mine (Party Time)’, the former professional tennis player accidentally performed the wrong arm movement, which left her spinning on the floor.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman afterwards, the 57-year-old said she “might have a sleepless night over that one.”

Shirley Ballas was extremely empathetic and came to her rescue.

“You know what was amazing is how you recuperated. It’s not always if you make a mistake, it’s how you recuperate, and you did that marvellously well,” the Strictly head judge said.