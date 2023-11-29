Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach admitted she was scared of hurting partner Vito Coppola during their big lift.

The fan favourites joined Janette Manrara on Strictly It Takes Two after wowing with their Argentine Tango last week,

Ellie admitted she was worried about hurting her partner during the dance’s lift which has become one of the most memorable parts of their performance on Saturday 25 November.

“I was actually really scared to do that, and throughout the week we would get to that bit and I would be like, ‘I don’t want to do i. I would freeze because I felt like I was hurting him,” Leach said.