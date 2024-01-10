Strictly’s Ellie and Vito respond to relationship rumours

Strictly Come Dancing winners Ellie and Vito discussed their relationship during an appearance on This Morning.

The pair were once again quizzed on rumours of a romance by Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on Wednesday (10 January) and appeared to dodge the question.

“We have a great, great relationship,” Vito said, putting his arm around Ellie.

But, quickly changing subject, they went on to reveal that they’re getting matching tattoos, after making a “promise” during their time on Strictly.

“Weeks ago, we said, if we make it to the final, why don’t we get a tattoo?” Ellie said.

“We have to keep the promise,” Vito added.