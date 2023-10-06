Strictly Come Dancing star Jody Cundy has revelaed he may have to miss Saturday night’s live show after he picked up an infection and was taken to hospital.

The Paralympian and his professional partner Jowita Przystal appeared on Thursday night’s BBC show It Takes Two and revealed he had an infection in his amputated leg, meaning he is unable to wear his prosthetic.

Cundy revealed that after a trip to the hospital, he was prescribed antibiotics, but said that on Thursday morning his amputated leg wasn’t able to fit in his prosthetic.

“It is healing, and it is getting better, but at the moment I’m still not able to get my leg on,” he said.