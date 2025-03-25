Strictly star reveals diabetes diagnosis as he is left shaking during live interview

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has opened up his diabetes diagnosis and revealed his low blood sugar left him shaking during a live interview.

The professional dancer appeared on BBC Morning Live on Monday (24 March) and discussed more about the impact diabetes has on his life.

He said: “Recently, I’ve been trying to be really, really honest about diabetes and actually, if I am being honest right now my sugar is actually going quite low, and that’s why I am shaking, it is just the reality of diabetes.”

Presenter Gethin Jones stepped in to ask if the dancer was OK, to which he replied: “I just need to make the best of it.”