Justin Bieber ‘wasn’t ready’ for Super Bowl performance, Lil Jon says

Justin Bieber did not perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Usher because he "wasn't ready," according to Lil Jon.

Fans were hoping the "Baby" singer, 29, would join his longtime mentor on stage in Las Vegas but it wasn't to be.

The "Turn Down For What" rapper, who performed with Usher, told TMZ that they had an idea of a version of the show with Bieber included.

"I think Justin just wasn’t really ready to have a lot of rehearsal, a lot of responsibility, a lot of time and a lot of eyeballs," he said.