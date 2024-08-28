Tana Ramsay cries as she opens up on heartache of losing stillborn son Ronnie

Support for those affected by baby loss and bereavement is available at www.tommys.org.uk. You can call them for free on 0800 0147 800 or email them at midwife@tommys.org (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

Tana Ramsay cried as she opened up on her heartache of giving birth to her stillborn son Rocky at 20 weeks.

The wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay appeared on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, on Tuesday (27 August), where she opened up on family life.

The couple share Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, five-year-old Oscar and baby Jesse.

Tana tragically delivered her stillborn son Rocky at 20 weeks in 2016.

She said: “He was just the most perfect little boy.

“And I think that’s the thing is that you don’t know what to expect. But it’s like this tiny, tiny little doll.”