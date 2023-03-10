Arizona city to change name in honour of Taylor Swift

Glendale, a city in Arizona, will be temporarily renamed in honour of Taylor Swift to celebrate the “All Too Well” singer kicking off her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on 17 March.

KPNX reported that Mayor Jerry P Weiers will read a proclamation on Monday, 13 March, to make the temporary change official. The name will be revealed on that day.

Local restaurants are also set to offer Swift-themed meals to celebrate the singer coming to town.

