Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Haim's London O2 show

Haim delighted fans at their concert in London on Thursday, 22 July, by bringing out a close friend - Taylor Swift.

“This person that I’m about to bring out [is] the most incredible singer, songwriter, producer, f***** amazing person all around...she’s one of our close friends,” Alana Haim said.

Swift provided vocals for “Gasoline,” and the musicians joined together for a mashup of the Haim hit and Swift’s 2008 song “Love Story.”

Haim supported Swift on her 1989 tour in North America, and also collaborated on Swift’s song “no body no crime.”

