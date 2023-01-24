HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, adapted by Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin, “seems to have escaped the trappings” of video games reworked into another format, says Binge or Bin’s Jacob Stolworthy.

The video game adaptation follows survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they journey across what remains of America to find a possible cure for the fungal plague that has almost decimated the entire human race.

Jacob says the series “has the potential to be as good as Chernobyl”, which he posits is the “best miniseries of all time”.