The Resort is 'not that funny or thrilling' and 'a lot of exposition'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent criticises mystery comedy thriller The Resort for being ‘funny, both not that funny’ and ‘thrilling but not that thrilling.’

The series, available to stream on NOW, follows a couple who discover the mobile phone of a murder victim from the past whilst on holiday in a resort. They take it upon themselves to investigate the murder themselves.

Annabel bemoans the show for being formulaic in its structure and relying on ‘a lot of exposition’.