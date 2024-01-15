The Tourist’s Danielle Macdonald reveals Jamie Dornan’s backstage pranks

The Tourist actress Danielle Macdonald has opened up on co-star Jamie Dornan’s pranks backstage while filming the hit BBC thriller.

The Australian actress, who plays Helen Chambers, Elliot Stanley’s partner, has revealed how the actor enjoys carrying out pranks on her while on set.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Monday (15 January), the actress described her co-star as the “biggest prankster” and revealed how he had tried to scare her while they were filming a scene in a haunted house.