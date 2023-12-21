Watch: The Tourist action-packed trailer for season 2 as Jamie Dornan returns

A new action-packed trailer has been released for the much-anticipated second series of The Tourist.

Jamie Dornan (Elliot) and Danielle Macdonald (Helen) return for the six-part thriller alongside a whole host of new characters including Niamh Cassidy and the McDonnell family.

The new series, which will air on BBC One on 1 January, is set in Ireland and sees Elliot and Helen dragged into a longstanding feud and faced with the consequences of his past actions.

After Elliot quickly goes missing, Helen seeks the help of Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeil), before secrets of Elliot’s past are later uncovered.