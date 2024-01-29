The Traitors winner Harry Clark has addressed rumours of a romance circulating between him and finalist Mollie Pearce.

Harry appeared on This Morning on Monday (29 January) and was quizzed by hosts Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes.

The 23-year-old said: “I have wanted to mention Mollie because of our connection but also for all the rumours of romance.

“I have got an amazing girlfriend who I love dearly and she’s got an amazing boyfriend who I have met and is a legend. I feel sorry for them because we are just two young people who met and built a connection. I know more about her boyfriend than I do Mollie.”