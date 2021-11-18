A man who claims to have the world's largest penis appeared on This Morning to compare his anatomy with a number of objects, leaving presenters Phillip Schofield and Jodie Gibson - as well as viewers - gobsmacked.

Jonah Falcon, an American presenter and actor, has previously claimed his 13.5-inch penis has helped him sleep with a number of Hollywood A-listers and Oscar winners.

On Thursday, he appeared on British TV once again, this time comparing his member to objects including a cardboard tube before he showed Phillip and Josie an image of it on his phone.

Sign up to our newsletters here.