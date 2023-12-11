Hugh Grant and Timothee Chalamet attend the Wonka premiere in Los Angeles.

The pair joined their castmates at the premiere of the film based on Roald Dahl’s beloved novel on Sunday, 10 December.

Grant, 63, plays an Oompa Loompa in the film, and 27-year-old Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka.

The American actor, 27, noted that such a cheery film in the current industry feels ‘punk’ to do, describing it as having “not a blemish or spark of negative outlook on the world, which is more challenging than you think.”