James Cameron has finally put to bed, one and for all, the fan theory that Jack would have been able to survive the sinking Titanic.

A clip from an upcoming documentary Titanic: 25 Years Later, shows the director using professionals to re-enact the iconic scene.

The man hired to play the part of Jack can be seen shaking uncontrollably after he pulled himself up to the raft.

Fans have long claimed the scene was a gaping plot hole in the 1997 romantic drama, insisting both Jack and Rose could fit on the floating debris.

Sign up for our newsletters.