James Cameron reveals he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Titanic

James Cameron has revealed that he actually had to talk Leonardo DiCaprio into taking the role which skyrocketed his career.

The director said the actor needed some convincing to star in Titanic as he thought it sounded “boring.”

“He didn’t want to do a leading man. I had to really twist his arm to be in the movie. He didn’t want to do it,” he recalled.

Speaking to People magazine, he said he finally managed to change his mind by telling him it would be a “different challenge.”

