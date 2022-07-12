Mickey Rourke has labelled Tom Cruise “irrelevant” and says he has “no respect” for the actor.

Rourke, 69, made the comments during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday (11 July).

“That doesn’t mean sh** to me,” the actor said when asked how it felt to see Cruise at the top of the box office charts with Top Gun: Maverick.

“I think he’s irrelevant in my world,” Rourke concluded, after reeling off a number of other famous stars whose work he does respect.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.