Tom Holland marks Spider-Man: No Way Home release by sharing audition tape

Tom Holland’s audition tape has been shared, just as his latest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home is released for home viewing.

The 25-year-old British actor has famously played Spider-Man since 2016, and has since played the character in six different movies.

His audition footage for the Spider-Man franchise has surfaced, when a teenage Tom uses his signature charm whilst trying out for the role.

The star also speaks about the audition process: “it still blows my mind how crazy that whole thing was.”

