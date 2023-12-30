Watch: Tom Wilkinson’s iconic scene in The Full Monty as actor dies aged 75

It is one of the most iconic film scenes of the late 1990s.

Led by Tommy Wilkinson, a dole queue dance to Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff in the 1997 film The Full Monty brought laughter to households across the UK.

The 75-year-old British actor, well known for his role as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper, died “suddenly” on Saturday (30 December).

His death was confirmed in a statement shared by his agent on behalf of his family.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him.”