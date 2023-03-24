A clip of Freddie Flintoff “bungee-jumping” off a 540ft dam in a car has resurfaced after the BBC announced that the filming of Top Gear’s latest series will not resume.

The former professional cricketer, 45, was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the motoring show at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on 13 December.

In a previous Top Gear challenge, Flintoff drops from the top of a dam in a Rover Metro, with the aim of getting to 60mph quicker than an Ariel Atom.

