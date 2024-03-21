Watch: Travis tease new single as band announces tenth album

Travis have teased their first album in four years with the release of their new single “Gaslight.”

The Glasgow band will put out their tenth album L.A. Times on 12 July via BMG.

It will arrive 25 years after the Scottish musicians released their number one album The Man Who, which was certified nine times platinum in the UK.

L.A. Times will focus on the city where singer Fran Healy has lived for the last ten years.

Travis will go on tour with The Killers for their 16 UK dates in June and July.